Phoenix police warn of phone scam with fake officer asking for money

Authorities said the caller is asking people for money in exchange to not be listed on the sex offender list.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is warning citizens to be careful of who they're accepting calls from.

The department has received reports of an ongoing phone scam in Phoenix. Officials said people have been getting phone calls from an unknown person identifying themselves as a Phoenix police officer.

The caller then demands money so that the person can avoid being listed as part of a sex crime or avoid being put on the sex offender list.

Police said the caller ID shows up as a precinct phone number that is not used for outgoing phone calls.

Authorities said that no member of the department will ever solicit money and is urging the public to be cautious when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.

Anyone from the public is welcomed to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 to verify or confirm any officer they encounter.

