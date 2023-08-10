Police: Phoenix man shoots home invader

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 45th Avenue and Shaw Butte Drive, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into his home early Thursday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to a home near 45th Avenue and Shaw Butte Drive shortly before 1 a.m., where they found a man suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that he was "shot after he entered into the house of the victim." Authorities said they believe the shooting was self-defense, and did not arrest the homeowner.

Police have not identified the suspect.

