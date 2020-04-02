PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who is believed to have been the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, faces extradition to Iraq for two murders that happened in 2006.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, is wanted by Iraqi officials to stand trial on the murder charges.

According to information provided in the extradition request, the terrorist group Ahmed allegedly led planned operations targeting Iraqi police.

Iraqi National Security Services considered Ahmed to be the most dangerous terrorist in the Al-Anbar Province.

“We arrived to one of the most dangerous target in Al-Anbar Province.” An investigation by Al-Karkh Investigative Court revealed.

RELATED: Phoenix man with Al-Qaeda ties arrested in connection with 2006 murders in Iraq

Ahmed and other members of the Al-Qaeda group are accused of shooting and killing a first lieutenant in the Fallujah Police Directorate on June 1, 2006, and then a police officer in the Fallujah Police Directorate on Oct. 3, 2006.

Ahmed is also suspected of “committing many murders against innocent civilians.”

In accordance with the extradition request, a U.S. magistrate judge issued a warrant for Ahmed's arrest on Wednesday.

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ahmed the next day.

Ahmed is scheduled for a Federal Extradition hearing Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

OTHER STORIES:

• READ: President Trump's full remarks on Iran attack

• 50 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran missile attack

• General says US committed to Syria fight; Missions up against Islamic State