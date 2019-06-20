PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly molesting his girlfriend's two teenage daughters and impregnating at least one of them, authorities said.

Samuel Duncan was arrested at a Mesa apartment complex June 13 and booked on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, violating his probation, possessing a weapon while on probation and resisting arrest.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives received a report April 3 that the 38-year-old Duncan had molested a female child while living with his girlfriend.

Duncan allegedly had sexual conduct with his girlfriend's 16- and 14-year-old daughters. The 16-year-old had already given birth to a baby that was born last April and DNA testing linked Duncan to the child.

Detectives removed all six children living in the apartment—including four whom were younger than 5—from the mother's custody and placed them in foster care.

At that point in the state Department of Child Safety investigation, all of the children were medically examined and two of the children—the 16- and 14-year-old girls—were found to be pregnant.

The babies of both girls will undergo DNA testing once they are born to determine whether Duncan is the father.

The sheriff's office said Duncan's girlfriend had been allowing him to come into her home and have unsupervised contact with her children.

A probable cause statement said the oldest girl told detectives that Duncan, who is referred to as her "stepfather," molested and impregnated her while the family lived in a Mesa apartment complex. She was 14 at the time the alleged abuse occurred in 2017.

According to the statement, the younger girl told detectives that Duncan, whom she also referred to as her stepfather, raped her at his boss's house in Mesa in early 2019.

Detectives found that Duncan had also failed to register as a sex offender back in May, violating his probation.

Court documents said Duncan's family members had attempted to stop the arrest by slamming doors in detectives' faces and pushing them out of the home.

Detectives eventually used a Taser on Duncan and his sister after they attempted to go into a back bedroom and took them into custody.

A pair of brass knuckles with a collapsible knife was located in Duncan's shoes when he was being taken into custody.

The sheriff's office did not provide details about Duncan's criminal history, but Maricopa County Superior Court records showed a Samuel Burdett Duncan had failed to register as a sex offender in 2017 for a crime committed in 2014.

“Every predator we get off the streets not only puts an end to their abuse but also prevents having future victims," Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. “We must continue to ensure the safety of our future generations.”

Duncan was ordered to post a $100,000 cash bond for the sexual conduct charges and a $1,500 bond for the weapon possession and resisting arrest charges.

He is set to appear in court Monday.