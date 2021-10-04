One officer dead after 2 injured in downtown Tucson shooting

Areas in downtown Tucson are shut down after a shooting left one police officer dead and two injured.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are currently on the scene downtown for reports of a shooting.

The situation was reported at 400 North Toole Ave.

News 4 Tucson has learned that three law enforcement officers were injured in the downtown incident. One has died as a result of his injuries.

Sources say two suspects were reportedly involved in the shooting. One was said to be dead, while the other suspect is in police custody.

On scene where three law enforcement officers were injured in an incident downtown. One officer has died. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/Zd7kJJGrzt — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) October 4, 2021

According to Amtrak officials, the train involved was reportedly traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans. The train arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 a.m.

Amtrak said there were 137 passengers and 11 crew members aboard the train involved. All have since been evacuated to the station.

At this time, no Amtrak crew members or passengers have been injured in connection to the shooting.

Tucson Police Department said the scene has been secured. The department is currently working on confirming the extent of the injuries sustained in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

UPDATE: Traffic is still being diverted from the area. The incident was reported as a shooting just after 8 a.m. near 400 N. Toole Ave. One person has been detained. — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 4, 2021

Details are still limited at this time.

