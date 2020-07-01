PHOENIX — Police have released the identify of the man shot and killed by police, Monday night in downtown Phoenix.

The shooting happened near the train tracks south of Jackson and 1st Avenue around 9 p.m.

Investigators say two patrol officers were in the area of S. Central Avenue and E. Buckeye Road just before 9 p.m. Officers reported seeing a man riding a bike "in violation of multiple traffic offenses," police say.

The officers tried to stop the man, later identified as 28-year-old Xavier Jaime Rovie, but he rode away on his bike. Officers caught up to Rovie near the railroad tracks on 1st Avenue. An officer jumped out of the patrol vehicle and ran after him, investigators say.

Xavier Jaime Rovie

MCSO

When the officer approached him and tried to take Rovie into custody, a physical fight started. The officer reported seeing a handgun on Rovie during the struggle.

The officer reportedly tried to get the gun away from him while telling him to drop it.

The other officer got there and saw the two struggling over the gun. The other officer "delivered several strikes to the suspect in an effort to gain compliance," according to a statement from Phoenix police.

Rovie fired the gun during the struggle and hit the second officer in the radio and vest, police say.

Both officers fired at Rovie after he'd shot at them, according to police.

Rovie was transported to hospital where he later died.

The officer that was shot was treated for minor injuries and later released from the hospital. The other officer was not hurt.

Police say they found the handgun Rovie had at the scene.

The officers involved are a 27-year-old man that's been with the department for three and a half years. The other officer is a 32-year-old man that's been with Phoenix PD for four years.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates when we learn more.