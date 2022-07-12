Newborn baby found dead in west Phoenix; police asking for information

Investigators interviewed people in the area and gathered evidence and are now asking for help from the public to get more information.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A newborn was found dead in west Phoenix Tuesday morning, and police are searching for any help that might explain what happened.

The baby’s body was discovered in an open area near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street around 5:45 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police believe the newborn was left there overnight sometime between midnight and just before it was found.

It’s unclear what led up to the child’s death.

Police could not say if the child was abandoned but noted that there is a safe haven law in Arizona and parents can surrender an infant anonymously and without fear of prosecution.

Investigators interviewed people in the area and gathered evidence and are now asking for help from the public to get more information.

People are asked to contact Silent Witness with any tips.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Encuentran a un recién sin vida en el oeste de Phoenix; las autoridades buscan información

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed