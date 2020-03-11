x
Crime

Murder investigation underway after man shot inside Phoenix home

The victim, only identified as an adult man, allegedly got into an argument with the residents before he was shot.
PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Phoenix home Monday afternoon.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5 p.m. 

The victim, only identified as an adult man, allegedly got into an argument with the home's residents before he was shot.

Police say the victim and residents all knew each other prior to the shooting.

All the people inside the home stayed on the scene until officers arrived and are cooperating.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.