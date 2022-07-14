Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico, 2 suspects arrested

Daniel Navarro, 38, and an accomplice are facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting an Arizona teenager to Mexico.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old Arizona teen reported missing earlier this month has been rescued from Mexico after a 38-year-old man allegedly lured her to Tijuana.

Federal authorities say Daniel Navarro is facing charges of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity after investigators recovered messages allegedly exchanged between him and the Arizona girl.

The teenager was reported missing from California, where her family had been visiting for a summer vacation. She was found Monday in Mexico.

Authorities say Navarro and an accomplice, identified as 20-year-old Julie Le, allegedly drove the 15-year-old to Mexico on July 1, the night before the girl’s scheduled quinceañera. The girl was hiding in the vehicle's backseat as the defendants drove across the international border, officials say.

Investigators allegedly found Instagram messages where Navarro professed his love for the teenager and discussed having sex with her in order to impregnate the juvenile.

Court records show Navarro allegedly used social media in an attempt to convince one of the teenager's relatives to run away with him and that Navarro tried to entice other teenage girls to send him sexual images.

Navarro and Le, both residents of California, were taken into custody earlier this week.

