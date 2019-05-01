WADDELL, Ariz. - A 42-year-old baseball coach was arrested in Arizona Friday for multiple sex crimes against children in California, MCSO said.

Jack "Buck" Thomas allegedly inappropriately touched several victims in the Sacramento area. Detectives with the West Sacramento Police Department learned Thomas ran his own business as a baseball and softball hitting coach.

In those private instruction sessions is when Thomas allegedly touched victims inappropriately and when he allegedly sexually assaulted at least one girl in Arizona, who traveled to the state for instruction.

MCSO and the WSPD are investigating the crimes and believe there are more victims in Maricopa County.

The two agencies served a search warrant Friday to a residence on N. 172nd Street in Waddell and arrested Thomas.

Anyone with information on Thomas should contact MCSO's Special Victim's Unit at 602-876-1011.

Thomas is currently being charged with four counts of sexual battery, three counts of burglary, two counts of oral copulation and two other sexual crimes. All of those charges are related to crimes committed in California and his extradition to the state is pending, MCSO said.