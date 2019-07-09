PHOENIX — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot in the head in Tempe on Friday night, police said.

Tempe Police Department spokesman Detective Greg Bacon said the 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the area of University and Hardy drives around 7:30 p.m.

Bacon said it was not immediately known who the suspect in the shooting is.

Shortly after officers responded to the shooting call, police and fire crews responded to the area of U.S. 60 and Priest Drive after a car was reported in the canal.

The people in the car fled and the car was found unoccupied, Bacon added.

It was not immediately known whether the incidents were related.

The investigations are ongoing.