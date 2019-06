CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Chandler, police say.

Chandler police officers were called to the scene near Arrowhead Drive and Ray Road around 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives are on the scene investigating and say the suspect is currently outstanding.