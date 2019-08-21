PHOENIX — A victim was shot and killed in central Phoenix on Wednesday, police said.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to an "unknown trouble call" near 16th and Van Buren streets.

They found a man who was critically wounded by gunshots.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Lewis said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Andrew Hernandez

There was no suspect information immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.