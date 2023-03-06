Man accused of 'indecent exposure' at Tempe Town Lake rowing competition

The 30-year-old is accused of performing indecent sexual acts during a student rowing competition on Sunday at Tempe Town Lake, records show.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday for allegedly performing indecent sexual acts during a student rowing competition at Tempe Town Lake.

Jonathen Baxter was allegedly sitting in the grass near where a group of students was preparing for a girls' rowing event Sunday afternoon.

A 14-year-old told police they allegedly observed Baxter touching himself, court records show. Witnesses claimed the suspect had a jacket placed over his torso but observed him making hand motions.

Baxter allegedly admitted to touching himself and told police he understood "what he did was wrong and would not do it again," records state.

Police noted that the suspect had previously been arrested for acts of indecent exposure.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

