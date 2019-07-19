PHOENIX — A man from the West Valley who was arrested this week for allegedly uploading child pornography to a fake social media account reportedly told investigators he saved the photos because he was "curious."

Andrew Do O'Santos, 28, was arrested at his Litchfield Park home Wednesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, O'Santos uploaded multiple images depicting the sexual exploitation of children back in January.

A search warrant was executed on O'Santos house on Wednesday, when he reportedly admitted to investigators that he made the fake social media account and uploaded the images.

O'Santos said he did not remember where he got the graphic photos, but said he uploaded them so he could view them later.

According to court documents, O'Santos said, "I was curious, I'm not going to lie, that is why I saved the pictures."

O'Santos said no one else knew of or had access to the social media account that contained the images.

He apologized and said he was "very sorry for his actions," the court documents said.

O'Santos was ordered to post a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court next on July 25.

