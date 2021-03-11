Former Border Patrol officer gets probation for tampering with sex crimes investigation

Authorities say Elizabeth Landeros, a former Border Patrol officer, was recently sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to computer tampering.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was sentenced this month to three years of probation for attempting to interfere in a sex crimes investigation involving her son.

Elizabeth Landeros, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of computer tampering, a Class 6 felony, and was sentenced on Dec. 8 in Pima County Superior Court to a period of probation.

Landeros additionally agreed to not apply for future jobs in law enforcement, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The defendant was indicted last year for charges related to a criminal investigation involving Landeros' son.

In 2018, her son was indicted for sex crimes against a minor. After he was indicted, Landeros searched for information in law enforcement databases about the victim in her son's case.

Prosecutors claim Landeros then conspired with others to use that information to pressure the victim into recanting the allegations against her son.

Landeros’ son pleaded guilty in March 2019 to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and was given a 15-year probation term, as well as ordered to register as a sex offender.

