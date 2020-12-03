SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is meeting with all law enforcement agencies connected to the Lori Vallow case, including investigators in the Valley.

No one has seen her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow or 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, since September.

The 47-year-old mother was booked at the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho last week after a long extradition from Hawaii.

The FBI says they're meeting with Rexburg Police and numerous other law enforcement agencies this week in Salt Lake City to review, coordinate and share information about the case.

Gilbert and Chandler Police confirm they have investigators at this meeting.

The FBI says this isn't the first time they've done this, but this will be the first time they're meeting since Lori Vallow has been in Idaho custody.

On Friday, she appeared before an Idaho judge for the first time on several charges, including two counts of felony desertion of a child and other misdemeanors. The judge reduced her bond from $5 million to $1 million.

On Friday night, 12 News learned Vallow was actively looking for a bondsman, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not been able to reach a deal with a bond company.

Vallow would have to post 10% of the reduced bond, which is $100,000.

If she does secure bond, she would have to abide by certain conditions of release, including wearing an ankle monitor and not leaving Madison, Bonneville, Fremont and Teton counties in Idaho.

The FBI is also asking for the public's help. Last week, they put out a request for anyone at Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019, to send in photos or videos from their trip.

It was the last day and place Tylee Ryan was seen and they're hoping for more evidence to piece together what happened.

You can use this link to send in any tips to the FBI.

