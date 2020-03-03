PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Tuesday afternoon that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and left the mall.

The shooting happened inside the mall, police said.

Check back here for updates when we learn more.

MORE NEWS:

• Parents, grandmother arrested after 6-year-old kept in closet for a month dies in Flagstaff

• Fountain Hills massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting female patients

• Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student; school accused of covering it up