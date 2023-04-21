Carjacker who shot at officers, ran over woman sentenced to 26 years in prison

Christopher Garcia ran over the woman, then shot at twelve police officers before he was arrested near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

PHOENIX — A carjacker who shot at police officers and ran over a pregnant woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 14, 2017, Christopher John Garcia, 34, carjacked a vehicle driven by a woman who was 30 weeks pregnant. Officials said during the incident, Garcia ran over the woman, then shot at 12 police officers before he was arrested near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

MCAO officials said Garcia also attempted to carjack two other victims, including a grandmother with six children riding with her. At the time of the incident, Garcia was a five-time convicted felon who was not allowed to have a firearm.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, one victim said, “The person I was prior to this event is a memory. Although the carjacking happened more than five years ago, it continues to impact me daily. I will only leave the house to go to work or pick up groceries. I still have nightmares related to the carjacking and I have experienced panic attacks while out in public.”

Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class two felony, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, a class two felony, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, a class four felony.

MCAO said Garcia was sentenced to 26 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

“Victims of violent crime carry with them a lifetime of trauma that in many cases is difficult to overcome. This defendant is where he needs to be; away from society so he will not hurt again,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

