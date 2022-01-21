Arizona man gets 9 years for moving body in Aryan Brotherhood killing

Charles Robbins pleaded guilty to moving the body of Joshua Calkins in 2014. The crime involved individuals connected to the Aryan Brotherhood.

PHOENIX — A judge gave a nine-year prison sentence to a man for helping move a dead body in the 2014 death of an Arizona man who was struck with an ax in a killing involving people affiliated with a white supremacist prison gang.

Charles Robbins was given credit for having already served nearly seven years. He had pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and abandoning a dead body in the death of Joshua Calkins.

The victim's body was found on April 16, 2014, in an alley near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Authorities say Robbins helped Christopher Mason, who is charged with murder in Calkins’ death, hide the body.

Investigators say Mason attacked Calkins because Calkins’ romantic relationship with a woman affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood had ended badly and because Calkins had robbed a drug dealer who was a friend of Calkins’ ex-girlfriend.

Mason has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Other subjects connected to the crime are affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood and had tattoos that identified them as members of the gang, according to court documents.

