$60,000 of fentanyl hidden inside burritos near Arizona border

A K-9 unit protecting the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona discovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs disguised in a bizarre way.
YUMA, Ariz. — A K-9 unit protecting the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona discovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs disguised in a bizarre way.

The $60,000 worth of fentanyl was allegedly smuggled inside breakfast burritos, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents made the discovery on Monday at a checkpoint near Yuma. CBP says a Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped for a routine inspection when the K-9 alerted officers to a backpack.

Authorities say the drugs were found in multiple packages stuffed inside tortillas.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested.

