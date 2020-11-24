13-year-old boy in critical condition after Phoenix shooting

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Indian School Road and 79th Drive around 6:30 p.m.

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after he was shot in Phoenix.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Indian School Road and 79th Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Police got calls of a shooting in the area and found the 13-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. He hasn’t been identified.

Officers are in the area trying to determine what led up to the shooting and find information on a suspect.