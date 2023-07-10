City of Chandler DEI officer recognized as a ‘Top Latino Leader’

Niki Tapia was honored by the Council for Latino Workplace Equity for her accomplishments throughout a 25 year career working at the City of Chandler.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Niki Tapia began working for the city of Chandler as a senior high school. But when she started out, she didn’t see many people who looked like her in leadership positions.

Now, after 25 years of serving the community she grew up in, Tapia is the diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the city. In her role, she hopes to be the person others can look up to – a face that looks like theirs, in a position of power, just like she wanted to see when she started working at the city of Chandler.

“I heard from a resident that it was amazing to see someone that looked like them on city social media and how much it meant to them,” Tapia said. “For me to be in this position now, where I can help motivate the younger generation… It's an amazing feeling.”

Tapia was recognized for her work in Chandler with a Top Latino Leader award, presented by the Council for Latino Workplace Equity. She was honored due to her work creating and promoting a culture where Latino talent, leadership and excellence is recognized and supported.

“Personally, it makes me a little emotional,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

In her work as DEI officer, Tapia said she wants people to feel included in their local government.

“This is a government for all the people of Chandler,” Tapia said.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed