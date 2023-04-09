The dos and don’ts of self defense | Community Connections

Join Rachel Cole in today's Community Connection at C2 Tactical with locations in Phoenix and Tempe.

PHOENIX — The term "self defense" has been tagged more than 19.5 billion times on TikTok.

Local experts like Vince Perez with C2 Tactical said the plethora of information on that app is often misleading, inaccurate, and can in worst cases, lead to injury.

For example: it's long been believed that the best way to defend yourself against an attacker is to perhaps kick someone in the groin area. That already is almost never effective, Perez will tell you.

The list goes on and includes but is not limited to punching, and what to do if attacked from behind. Perez joined 12News to demonstrate and explain the best practices when it comes to self-defense.

Most importantly, Perez is a big advocate for women or men carrying some sort of non-lethal protection with them. At all costs, run away if you're able and try to avoid engaging, at all times, he said.

