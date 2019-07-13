QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — When Matthew and Tiffany Taylor and their two kids moved from Chicago to Pinal County for Matthew to become a sheriff's deputy, they didn't expect what would come next.

“It’s definitely been a struggle," said Tiffany Taylor.

On Father's Day last year, the Taylor family grew from four to five. Skylar was born.

“Which was coincidentally my first day of work at the sheriff’s office," said Deputy Matthew Taylor.

But doctors quickly realized Skylar wasn't gaining enough weight and something was wrong.

“Everything kind of snowballed where she was admitted to the children’s hospital," said Deputy Taylor.

Skylar just turned one and in the past year, there have been dozens of doctors appointments, tests and medical bills.

Still, there is no diagnosis. Doctors say it could be a tumor but the tests to determine that cost $13,000.

“Every time we overcome a hurdle, another one gets thrown at us," Tiffany said.

Amidst the struggle, the Taylors' family car broke down, forcing Tiffany and the kids to head back to Chicago where their families could help out.

“Probably the hardest challenge I’ve ever had as a mom," said Tiffany.

Now, the community that Deputy Taylor works to help every day is returning the favor.

Dutch Bros in Casa Grande donated a dollar from every drink to the Taylor family on the Fourth of July.

On Friday, the Earnhardt family joined the Taylor family and several staff members of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and gifted the Taylor family a new car.

“The kids will be ecstatic to be able to come home and see dad every day," Tiffany said.

“This is a perfect example of how we can come together as a community and help one of our own," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

The Taylor family says they plan on scheduling the test as soon as possible.

“I don’t do this to get it back. I do it to help people and be there for them when they need me. And then for what they’re doing for me, it makes it worth it," said Deputy Taylor.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help the Taylor family during this time of need. You can find the link to donate here.