Summer deals at swanky Valley resorts

Resorts all across the greater Phoenix area are sharing special offers this summer, from lower room rates to daily resort credits and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Summer is right around the corner, which makes now the perfect time to capitalize on swanky seasonal resort deals happening across the Valley in the coming months.

Because Valley summers are generally brutally hot, local upscale resorts are offering cool deals that won't heat up your wallet.

It’s a five-diamond resort with six pools, summer fireworks Saturdays and space camp for the kids. There’s an early bird special with rates as low as $159 for stays this summer.

Arizona residents are also eligible for a 35-percent discount.. excluding that early bird deal.

This luxury Scottsdale resort offers a stunning spa and tee time availability on their golf course. This summer, Phoenician rates start at $199 a night with a nightly $50 resort credit.

This resort has stunning outdoor scenery at Camelback Mountain, and is offering an adults only staycation deal for up to 20% off for Arizona residents.

This iconic local resort shares a mix of history and luxury in Litchfield Park. They’re also sharing an Arizona resident rate of up to 25% off.

The starting rate for summer is only $159. And they’ve created a special relax, restore and renew wellness package for vacationers looking to refresh.