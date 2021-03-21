Federal tax deadline extending, will Arizona's?

The new federal deadline is May 17 and the Arizona Department of Revenue is considering an extension for state taxes to keep things simple for everyone filing.

ARIZONA, USA — An automatic extension to file your federal taxes is has been implemented and Arizona leaders are pushing for state taxes to have the same grace period.

The amendment to the tax deadline will be considered by the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, March 24.

Meanwhile, Financial Expert, Tom Wheelwright says to use the extra time to prepare the necessary paperwork to file so you get a prompt return. He also warns not to forget to consider all the additions 2020 brought.

"Dependent care credits, to PPP loans and so you really want to take the time and maybe this extra month is a good idea," he said.

At last check, approximately 1.5 million individual income tax returns have been filed with the Department of Revenue, with a turnaround time of roughly six to eight weeks.

Wheelwright says it's important this year to whittle down taxable income with a professional so you can get the most during a tough year.

"This is a year to really do everything you can to reduce your taxable income so you maximize your credits as well as reducing your taxes," he added.

And Wheelwright easily recommends the safest step to eliminate any kind of penalty.

"An extension is easy, it's simple and it's something that gives you until October 15th," he said.

