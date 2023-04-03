New McFlurry flavor is coming to McDonald's near you

McFlurry lovers to the front of the line: McDonald’s is dropping a new flavor.

CHICAGO — McFlurry lovers, rejoice!

McDonald's is dropping a new McFlurry flavor this spring.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be released Wednesday, April 12.

The new ice cream treat is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

McDonald's said it will make the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry available at participating restaurants nationwide, for a limited time while supplies last.

“For nearly 30 years, the McFlurry has been a McDonald’s fan-favorite, delighting customers around the world with delicious flavors and bringing joy to moments both big and small,” said Lindsay Rainey, McDonald’s USA Spokeswoman.

“We are excited to give customers a new way to enjoy the classic dessert they crave this spring by adding the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry to our menu for a limited time.”

