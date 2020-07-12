When should you get your holiday packages in the mail?

Christmas Day is less than three weeks away, which means you are running out of time to mail those presents. Here is what you need to know.

To make sure everything makes it under the tree, 12 News checked in with USPS and UPS.

Here is what you need to know.

U.S.P.S.

For overseas military destinations, you must mail your packages by Dec. 11.

For retail ground service, Dec. 15 is the deadline.

After those dates, there will be additional costs to make sure your packages reach its destinations by Dec. 25.

You can take care of all your USPS shipping needs online.

“There are some important deadlines coming up you should be aware of," said Rod Spurgeon, who is a communications specialist with USPS.

Can’t make it into store by then, or want to stay extra safe during the pandemic? No problem, says Spurgeon. Take care of all your shipping needs online.

“So you pay for and print the postage," he said, "get all the boxes shipped to your house for free. And then we’ll go ahead and pick that up for you for free as well.”

UPS

UPS stores recommend you get your items in ASAP. They are seeing unprecedented traffic and COVID-19 can change everything in an instant.

“I would highly recommend that you come in early," said Bryan Vial, who owns UPS stores in the Valley.

He notes COVID-19 can change everything in a moment.

For example, what happens if a store’s staff gets the virus? Your gifts may get delayed.

Plus, UPS is set to start shipping out coronavirus vaccines.

“There’s really no guarantees right now in terms of shipping on when it will get there," Vail said.

"So the earlier you can get in there and get your stuff packed up and sent off to loved ones," he said, "it’s so much better.”