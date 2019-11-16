The FBI hosted members of the media recently to see if they had what it takes to be an elite agent for the bureau.

Team 12's Rachel Cole visited Grand Canyon University to see if she could qualify to be one of the agency's finest and fittest.

After some light stretching and strict instructions, she got right to work.

Attendees were told that the better they performed in each of the four categories -- sit-ups, push-ups, a 300-meter dash and a mile and a half run under 14 minutes -- the more points they earned. Those points were then applied to their total score.

Twelve points is the target number.

Agents say the fit test, which they have to do each year, helps with the mental aspect of the job.

The FBI is looking to hire 1,000 new agents. Anyone who is interested can check out fbijobs.gov to apply and learn more.