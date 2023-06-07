Glendale police help wrangle goats running loose in neighborhood

These officers were up to the task to help catch a pair of goats roaming a Glendale neighborhood.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police officers know that chases come with the job. But a recent chase came with a twist.

On July 1, several officers from the Glendale Police Department reported to a call about a pair of goats on the loose near 80th and Glendale avenues. When officers arrived on scene, the chase was on!

The animals were a danger to themselves and those on the road, so the officers looked to get them captured quickly.

After a few near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners.

