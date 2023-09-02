World's largest Navajo rug goes on display

After 40 years hidden in storage, the world's largest Navajo rug has gone on display in Winslow.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — After 40 years in storage, the world's largest Navajo rug is finally back on display.

The exhibit displaying the rug officially opened Saturday at the Affeldt Mion Museum in Winslow.

The rug, which measures 24 by 32 feet, was created by Navajo weaver Julia Joe and her family back in 1932.

Lorenzo Hubbell, owner of the Hubbell Trading Post, commissioned the rug as a publicity stunt.

"He was having trouble getting people into his Winslow trading posts," museum Creative Director Linda Law said. "So it really was created as a marketing tool to create the world's largest Navajo rug.”

It took Joe and her family five years to weave. They did everything from shearing the sheep and dying the wool to weaving the rug itself. It was so large it needed a custom-built loom, Law said. And then it needed a custom-built house built around the loom.

Hubbell had his tourist attraction and displayed it in Winslow until he went bankrupt and sold the trading posts. The rug changed hands a few times, Law said, before finally being put in storage and largely forgotten in the 1970's.

Four decades later, the rug was "rediscovered," pulled out and displayed at the museum, which is no easy feat.

The museum had to create a huge tilting table to show a rug that's three stories long.

The pattern of the rug represents the stars in the sky above, Law said.

"It really is an extraordinary pattern," she said.

And it is also extraordinary that Joe's descendants can see the rug again. The museum invited them for a special viewing of the exhibit before it opened.

"It is very emotional," Janice Mithcell, Joe's great-granddaughter said. "I felt, you know, the touch and I can feel her spirit. She's with us today. I felt it."

