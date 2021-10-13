Things to do: Chihuly in the Desert

PHOENIX — Chihuly in the Desert showcases Dale Chihuly's stunning, large-scale installations nestled among the Garden's world-class collection of desert plants. Featuring installations on the Garden's trails complemented by a major indoor gallery in Dorrance Hall, the dynamic exhibition includes never-before-seen installations and is a must-see throughout the seasons.

If you're planning to see Chihuly in the Desert at the Garden, don't miss out on the other half of the experience. This exhibition spans two iconic Arizona locations, so plan your visit to Taliesin West today!