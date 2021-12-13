x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona Midday

Take Control of Your Legacy with Cooper Financial Investments

Brad Cooper, President of Cooper Financial Investments, shares how to take control of your retirement and plan for the future

PHOENIX — Taxes, 401(k)s, retirement accounts, beneficiary designations – so much to know!  Join us for Financial Awareness, with Brad Cooper of Cooper financial Investments. Brad will educate and empower viewers. He takes the complex topics that are important to you and helps simplify them.  Learn more at cooperfinancialawareness.com

In Other News

Blending Old & New Traditions for the Holidays