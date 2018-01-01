Local Headlines

WATCH LIVE
First Lady Melania Trump Recovering In Hospital After Surgury
Is the #pitbulldropoff movement real?
Valley woman going to royal wedding in London
Security cam shows thieves targeting cars in Gilbert neighborhood
Wrong-way crash on SR 347 kills 2
Volcanic activity shaped Northern Arizona
WATCH: Burglars hit dozens of cars in an east valley neighborhood
"If they've done it before, they're going to do it again," said Doug Matteson who noticed an issue the moment he pulled into his neighborhood.
Peoria school sorry after 8th grader designated 'most likely to bomb US' in yearbook
Though it turned out to be a self-designation, a concerned parent still finds it shocking that such an inappropriate joke made it past administrators.
Local woman packs bags to head to royal wedding
She says this is her 2nd royal wedding and she can't wait.
Wrong-way crash on SR 347 kills 2
The vehicle that caused the crash was northbound in the southbound lanes, DPS said.
Volcanic activity similar to Kilauea's shaped Northern Arizona
Violent volcanic activity much like what we've seen from Kilauea in Hawaii helped shape Arizona in the not-too-distant past.
2018's sweetest eatery openings
NBA playoffs: Best of the conference finals
Celebrate Kids to Parks Day on May 19
Margot Kidder through the years
Dozens of Palestinians killed in protests of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
A taste of Zeppelin Station in Denver
Grand Junction man convicted in wife's 2001 murder found guilty again after retrial
Texas teen receives sweet surprise after helping elderly customer at Waffle House
Verify: Is there a secret chemtrail spraying program?
Snapchat responds to petition, apologizes for controversial update
Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor
Family of fallen police sergeant allowed to keep his K-9 partner
