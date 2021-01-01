Paralympics
- USA wheelchair rugby team dominates New Zealand in Paralympics opener
- Tokyo Paralympics: Event schedules and streams
- Here are the Arizonans competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
- What is goalball? Everything you need to know about the unique sport in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
- What is football 5-a-side? Everything you need to know about the sport ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
- What is boccia? Everything you need to know about the unique sport in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
More Sports Headlines
- Questions still remain unanswered as Cardinals prep for final preseason game
- New Pac-12 Conference championship baseball tournament to be played in Scottsdale
- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher suspended for foreign substance use
- JJ Watt makes Arizona Cardinals training camp debut
- How the loss of defensive star Jermayne Lole impacts Arizona State football
- Steve Spurrier reflects on college football changes
- First Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia
- Here's the Dallas Cowboys drone video that is taking over the internet
- Watch: Former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton talks retirement, dance moves and more