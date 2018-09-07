WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: Amazing lightning shots from Monsoon 2018
01
/
22
Overlooking Vail and Tucson. (Photo: Justin Northcraft)
02
/
22
(Photo: Mircea Goia)
03
/
22
(Photo: James Stamsek)
04
/
22
(Photo: Becca Furnish)
05
/
22
(Photo: rachaelj_photography)
06
/
22
Looking to the Northwest from Peoria. (Photo: Christopher Cates)
07
/
22
Paradise Valley. (Photo: Tyler Barks / Special to 12 News)
08
/
22
(Photo: Keith Dines Photography / Special to 12 News)
09
/
22
(Photo: ani2706 on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10
/
22
(Photo: az_roaming on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11
/
22
(Photo: rioverdewildhorses on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12
/
22
(Photo: jbradford51 on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
13
/
22
Grand Canyon. (Photo: Jackie Cavanagh via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
14
/
22
(Photo: Matt Wilczek / Special to 12 News)
15
/
22
Lightning over Phoenix. July 8, 2018. (Photo: minnick_photos / Special to 12 News)
16
/
22
Lightning over Phoenix on July 8, 2018. (Photo: David Smith)
17
/
22
Lightning in Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, by Sarah Jerez, July 8, 2018.
18
/
22
A collage of lightning photos from the storms in Buckeye July 8, 2018. (Photo: Christopher Boats O'Shana)
19
/
22
Lightning in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on July 8, 2018. (Photo: Jay Robinson)
20
/
22
Lightning bolt in Goodyear, Arizona, July 8, 2018. (Photo: Ronnie Shaver Sr.‎)
21
/
22
Amazing lightning shot from Steven Klein from July 8, 2018.
22
/
22
Rainbow over Golden Valley on July 8, 2018. (Photo: Kat Shea)
