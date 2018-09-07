WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
110
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Weather Summary: 110 degrees
Menu
KPNX Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
  • Everything Arizona
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

7 Weather Alerts

Learn More
PHOTOS: Amazing lightning shots from Monsoon 2018
01 / 22
Overlooking Vail and Tucson. (Photo: Justin Northcraft)
02 / 22
(Photo: Mircea Goia)
03 / 22
(Photo: James Stamsek)
04 / 22
(Photo: Becca Furnish)
05 / 22
(Photo: rachaelj_photography)
06 / 22
Looking to the Northwest from Peoria. (Photo: Christopher Cates)
07 / 22
Paradise Valley. (Photo: Tyler Barks / Special to 12 News)
08 / 22
(Photo: Keith Dines Photography / Special to 12 News)
09 / 22
(Photo: ani2706 on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 22
(Photo: az_roaming on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 22
(Photo: rioverdewildhorses on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 22
(Photo: jbradford51 on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
13 / 22
Grand Canyon. (Photo: Jackie Cavanagh via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
14 / 22
(Photo: Matt Wilczek / Special to 12 News)
15 / 22
Lightning over Phoenix. July 8, 2018. (Photo: minnick_photos / Special to 12 News)
16 / 22
Lightning over Phoenix on July 8, 2018. (Photo: David Smith)
17 / 22
Lightning in Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, by Sarah Jerez, July 8, 2018.
18 / 22
A collage of lightning photos from the storms in Buckeye July 8, 2018. (Photo: Christopher Boats O'Shana)
19 / 22
Lightning in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on July 8, 2018. (Photo: Jay Robinson)
20 / 22
Lightning bolt in Goodyear, Arizona, July 8, 2018. (Photo: Ronnie Shaver Sr.&lrm;)
21 / 22
Amazing lightning shot from Steven Klein from July 8, 2018.
22 / 22
Rainbow over Golden Valley on July 8, 2018. (Photo: Kat Shea)

Featured Galleries

PHOTOS: Dust storm rolls over Phoenix area July 9, 2018
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Severe storm rips up trees, causes property damage July 9, 2018
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Large wall of dust in Phoenix monsoon storm July 5, 2018
WEATHER
Surreal photos of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano meeting the sea
NATION-WORLD
PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Animal rescues during Harvey
HARVEY
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.