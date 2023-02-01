x
PHOTOS: The Valley transforms ahead of 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale

AP
Large Super Bowl signs are on full display, dwarfing St. Mary's Basilica, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

