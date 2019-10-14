LIVE
PHOTOS: Bow ties for Mr. B
01 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
02 / 17
Darsalee Kelly wearing her bow tie for Mr. B
03 / 17
4-month old AJ wearing his mini bow tie for Mr. B
04 / 17
Laurynn Anderson and Susan Haluzan wearing their bow ties for Mr. Bill Bidwill.
05 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
06 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
07 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
08 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
09 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
10 / 17
BG Zoro poses with other fans wearing bow ties for Mr. B.
11 / 17
12 / 17
Kimberly Weeldreyer and family wear bow ties in memory of William V. Bidwill.
13 / 17
14 / 17
Bear Shall says Nicole Bidwill loved seeing the bow ties in memory of her father, Bill Bidwill, who died earlier this month. Bow ties were part of Mr. B's signature style.
15 / 17
Kimberly Weeldreyer and family wear bow ties in memory of William V. Bidwill.
16 / 17
Kimberly Weeldreyer's family wear bow ties for Mr. B.
17 / 17
Stephanie and Miguel Velasco and friends wear bow ties for Bill Bidwill.

