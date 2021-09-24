A look back at Arizona Republicans' ballot recount
1/14
AP
FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference in Phoenix. Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced contractor hired to run a partisan review of the 2020 election on behalf of Republicans in the Arizona Senate, is scheduled to present its findings to top GOP lawmakers on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Election experts say the review, funded almost entirely by supporters of former President Donald Trump who have promoted false claims of fraud, was beset by problems and incompetence. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
KPNX would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.