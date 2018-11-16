LIVE
57
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Weather Summary: 57 degrees
Menu
KPNX Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Everything Arizona
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Cool balloons to look out for
01 / 21
Goku from "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" is one of the new balloons that will appear at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 22.
02 / 21
This is one of the new balloons making its debut at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Sinclair Oil's Baby Dinos.
03 / 21
Jojo, Bjorn, and Fleck from Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles" are new additions to the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
04 / 21
Go Bowling is a new balloon display at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
05 / 21
Sunny the Snowpal will make his first appearance at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
06 / 21
Little Cloud by Friendswithyou will make its first appearance at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
07 / 21
TOOTHLESS from “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will make a repeat appearance at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
08 / 21
Illumination Presents Dr. Seuss’ THE GRINCH once again at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
09 / 21
THE AFLAC DUCK by Aflac will make a return appearance at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
10 / 21
Spongebob Squarepants by Nickelodeon will return to the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
11 / 21
Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger by Hasbro will make another appearance at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
12 / 21
The Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury has made many appearances at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
13 / 21
Jett from Super Wings will return to the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
14 / 21
Paw Patrol Chase is pawing its way into the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
15 / 21
Pikachu by The Pokémon Company International will once again fly in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
16 / 21
Ronald McDonald by McDonald's has been a staple of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
17 / 21
The Elf on the Shelf is a favorite at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
18 / 21
Disney Frozen’s Olaf will once again fly over the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
19 / 21
Trolls by DreamWorks will again appear at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
20 / 21
Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Abrams Children’s Books will make a repeat appearance at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
21 / 21
Charlie Brown by Peanuts has been a familiar face at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Featured Galleries

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Cool balloons to look out for
NATION-NOW
United shows off first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles
NATION-NOW
Tasty new airport restaurants pop up in Houston, Denver and L.A.
NATION-NOW
A look at the new Nutella Cafe in New York City
NATION-NOW
Therapy gators? Reptiles join the mix at New Orleans airport
NATION-NOW
Photos: Election recount begins in Brevard
NATION-NOW
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.