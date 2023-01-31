Live blog: Winter storms move through Arizona Tuesday morning

We're in for another round of snow in northern Arizona and showers in the Valley.

PHOENIX — We're in for a chilly Tuesday as another storm system brings lower temperatures and precipitation into Arizona. Right now there are showers over the west Valley, with more expected to move eastward as the morning progresses.

The system, originating in southern California will bring rain to the Valley and snow to the High Country. The intensity and coverage of the showers will increase overnight into Tuesday morning.

The snow level could go as low as 4,000 but a winter weather advisory is in effect for elevations at 5,000 feet and up through Tuesday. Snowfall totals are predicted to range from three to eight inches.

Some road closures are in place in the High Country:

State Route 64 is closed near the Grand Canyon

State Route 260 eastbound is closed east of Payson

Light rainfall amounts are expected in the Valley too.

A wind advisory is also in effect through Tuesday for northwestern Arizona for northerly gusts up to 50 mph.

Below-average temperatures will accompany the unsettled weather.

Follow live updates below:

8:35 a.m. - Check it out, we almost got a double rainbow! Shout out to Nick Campasano from the 12News Weather Watchers Facebook group for this awesome shot.

8:30 a.m. - Light showers continue over western Maricopa County. Rain is expected to continue into the afternoon before showers start to taper off.

810am: Light showers continue over western Maricopa County (incl. portions of the West Valley) as well as Yuma County. This basic pattern will continue into the afternoon before shower activity starts to wane. East Valley and Pinal County still have chances for rain. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/3dxEIhIULB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 31, 2023

7:55 a.m. - So far it's been western Maricopa County that got most of the rain! Showers will keep moving east as the day wears on.

Where's the rain? 🌧️ So far the western half of the County has seen the bulk of the activity this morning. Showers will push north/east into Phoenix Valley & areas east as the day wears on #azwx Keep track of the totals here: https://t.co/yNJEM1n7Mm pic.twitter.com/8UVtyfmg7b — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@maricopaflood) January 31, 2023

7:00 a.m. - Scattered light showers are moving into Yuma and Western Maricopa counties, including parts of west Phoenix.

654am: Scattered light showers mainly affecting Yuma and western Maricopa Counties - including western portions of Greater Phoenix. this will continue through the morning before starting to trend down in the afternoon. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/kMvRSm7maV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 31, 2023

UPDATE: The following roads are closed due to adverse weather.



We advise delaying travel. If that's not possible, slow down, pack an emergency kit and check the AZ511 app for the latest road conditions:



📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/PEVlWCgkxj pic.twitter.com/dMtJ5Ka8Og — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 31, 2023

6:20 a.m. - Showers are starting in the southwest and gradually moving to the northeast. They're expected to pass through the Phoenix metro in the next few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

5:15 am Radar Update: Showers in southwestern AZ will gradually move to the northeast and move into the Phoenix metro over the next couple of hours. Showers are expected to last through mid-morning, with lessening coverage going into the afternoon hours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/yJ9hZEN97b — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 31, 2023

