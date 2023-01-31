Live blog: Winter storms move through Arizona Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — We're in for a chilly Tuesday as another storm system brings lower temperatures and precipitation into Arizona. Right now there are showers over the west Valley, with more expected to move eastward as the morning progresses.
The system, originating in southern California will bring rain to the Valley and snow to the High Country. The intensity and coverage of the showers will increase overnight into Tuesday morning.
The snow level could go as low as 4,000 but a winter weather advisory is in effect for elevations at 5,000 feet and up through Tuesday. Snowfall totals are predicted to range from three to eight inches.
Some road closures are in place in the High Country:
- State Route 64 is closed near the Grand Canyon
- State Route 260 eastbound is closed east of Payson
>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app
Light rainfall amounts are expected in the Valley too.
A wind advisory is also in effect through Tuesday for northwestern Arizona for northerly gusts up to 50 mph.
Below-average temperatures will accompany the unsettled weather.
RELATED: Radar over Arizona
Follow live updates below:
8:35 a.m. - Check it out, we almost got a double rainbow! Shout out to Nick Campasano from the 12News Weather Watchers Facebook group for this awesome shot.
8:30 a.m. - Light showers continue over western Maricopa County. Rain is expected to continue into the afternoon before showers start to taper off.
7:55 a.m. - So far it's been western Maricopa County that got most of the rain! Showers will keep moving east as the day wears on.
7:00 a.m. - Scattered light showers are moving into Yuma and Western Maricopa counties, including parts of west Phoenix.
6:30 a.m. - Road closures are in place due to adverse weather, ADOT says.
- State Route 64 is closed near the Grand Canyon
- State Route 260 eastbound is closed east of Payson
6:20 a.m. - Showers are starting in the southwest and gradually moving to the northeast. They're expected to pass through the Phoenix metro in the next few hours, according to the National Weather Service.
We will continue to track the latest weather developments throughout the day. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.
Arizona Weather
Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.