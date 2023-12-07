Here's why excessive heat warnings are a little different in Phoenix

If Phoenix went by the same criteria some of the other National Weather Service offices use, we could very well be under an excessive heat warning all summer long.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2018.

High heat can pose some serious health risk especially when you're active outdoors. But the criteria for determining when that heat is actually "excessive" is a little different for Phoenix where 100-plus degree temps are quite common.

If Phoenix went by the same criteria some of the other National Weather Service offices use, we could very well be under an excessive heat warning all summer long.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has a special computer model that measures heat impact levels and the dangers they pose to Arizonans. The algorithm factors in both the forecasted high and low temperatures. The low is very important too!

If the calculation yields a number which falls in the 95th percentile -- in other words, crosses over the "extreme" threshold -- a warning will be issued.

The algorithm can look out about a week into the future. A watch may be issued at first, then later upgraded to a warning when the excessive heat is near.

For most of the rest of the country, the rule of thumb is based on high and low temperatures. If the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for days, and the low temperature won't drop below 75 degrees, a excessive heat warning will be issued.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube