PHOENIX — For anyone who's lived in the Phoenix area during monsoon, they know how treacherous dust storms can be. And this is especially true for drivers.

The large walls of dust and wind bring near-zero visibility and dangerous conditions on the roads.

To help drivers safely navigate the streets during these storms, the Arizona Department of Transportation offered some tips and tricks.

While ADOT says the number one thing you can do during a dust storm is not driving at all, in a recent release, the department offered the following suggestions for those on the road:

If you're in a dust storm, check traffic around your car and begin slowing down immediately.

Safely pull off the roadway as soon as possible. Don't wait until it's too late and visibility is poor. Drivers should completely exit the highway if possible.

Avoid stopping in a travel or emergency lane. Try to find a safe place to pull all the way off the paved portion of the roadway.

Once you're pulled over, turn off all vehicle lights. This will help keep other vehicles approaching from behind from using your lights as a guide and possibly crash into your parked car.

Put on your emergency brake and then take your foot off the brake.

As you wait for the storm to pass, stay in your car with your seat belt buckled.

If you're driving a high-profile vehicle, you should be aware of changing weather conditions and drive at lower speeds.

For more information on staying safe during monsoon, head over to pullasidestayalive.org.