A storm system that came into the state late Thursday night dropped precipitation across Arizona, moving out of the High Country around Flagstaff and toward the Rim Country.

The heavy snow knocked out the power for nearly 2,000 people in northern Arizona around 5 a.m., the APS outage map shows. Power wasn't expected to be restored until around 6 p.m.

Interstates 40 and 17 have reopened. Interstate 40 was closed from Winslow to its junction with U.S. 93 near Kingman. Northbound Interstate 17 was closed from State Route 179 north.

Three other highways have also reopened – including State Route 89 between Drake and Ash Fork, US 60 between Globe and Show Low and State Route 66 between Kingman and 20 miles west of Seligman.

Highway 260 from Payson to Heber reopened a few hours later.

The system has left piles of snow in its wake. Arizona Snowbowl, outside Flagstaff, has received 21 inches of snow so far. Flagstaff has received 12 inches. Prescott has received 10 inches.

RELATED: Severe weather continues its push through the state

Road closures throughout the state include:

SR 87, closed from Payson to Winslow

SR 89A, closed from Sedona to the I-17 Junction

The National Weather Service office in Bellemont saw between 3.5"-4" fall in a single hour earlier this morning.

Tusayan near the Grand Canyon saw at least 14 inches on the ground from the slow-moving storm.

That's some deep snow in Tusayan just outside the Grand Canyon.

12 News Weather Watcher Marty Harris

But if you didn't have to go out, the snow made for pastoral landscapes. Like this one:

The calm after the snow storm in Flagstaff.

12 News Weather Watcher Keri Boothe-Miller

Winter storm drops heavy snow in Arizona Snow-cushioned bench in Flagstaff. Prescott Valley snow. So. much. snow. This is Flagstaff. Snow piled up in Prescott. Almost 2 feet of snow fell at Mormon Lake. Flagstaff snow. That's some deep snow in Tusayan just outside the Grand Canyon. Snowy scene in Tusayan. Red rocks shrouded in mist in Sedona. The calm after the snow storm in Flagstaff. A dog out viewing the snow in Payson Snow in Dewey. More snow and mist in Sedona. A dog in Flagstaff checks out how deep the snow is. Snow piled on a branch (and everywhere else) in Chino Valley. Snow, snow, and more snow in Payson. More snow in Sedona. This dog in Sedona seems stoked about the snow. Sedona snow. A very snowy scene. Snow-covered plants in Flagstaff. More Sedona snow. Snow-covered cars in Sedona Falling snow in Sedona. A small dog enjoys the snow in Prescott Valley.

RELATED: Highway to North Rim closes early due to approaching storm