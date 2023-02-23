More snow coming to Flagstaff. Here's how much is expected to fall

The National Weather Service said the Flagstaff area could see 12-18 more inches of snow Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The High Country has been inundated with snow over the past couple of days as a strong storm system moved through northern Arizona.

The downtown Flagstaff area has already seen more than nine inches of snow on the ground from Wednesday's storm and it doesn't look like the winter weather is going to let up anytime soon.

Another storm is expected to enter the state early Thursday afternoon and bring more snow to the Flagstaff area. According to the National Weather Service, 12-18 inches of snow is forecasted to fall in the area starting Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

Along with the snow wind gusts between 30-35 mph are expected in the Flagstaff area, NWS said.

Snow will continue Thursday through Friday morning for most of the High Country, becoming heavy this afternoon. Gusty winds will also persist continuing dangerous travel conditions. Snow loading could be a concern in some areas. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/erycHrIvME — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 23, 2023

NWS also warned that snow loading could become dangerous in some places, so be safe if you have to travel or go out into the elements.

For now, the mountain areas will continue to see several more inches of snowfall. In the Valley, residents should expect chances for light rain showers throughout the day and into the evening hours.

We will continue to track the latest storm developments throughout the day. For the current forecasts and radar in your neighborhood, be sure to download the 12News app.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube