Live blog: Storms bring heavy rain to far-west Valley Wednesday morning

PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms are already moving into the far-west Valley during the morning commute.
Rainfall totals are already up to 1.5 inches so far in areas northwest of Buckeye along I-10.
A flood watch is in effect through Thursday for northern Arizona. Sporadic showers and possible thunderstorms could have heavy rainfall triggering flash flooding.
Be sure to keep up to date with the latest weather conditions on 12news.com and the 12News app. We'll be monitoring storm chances throughout the day.
RELATED: Monsoon making for a wet Wednesday
The chances for heavy rain are also prevalent in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service said flooding is possible in some areas.
Follow live updates below:
10:45 a.m.: A flash flood warning is in place for Arlington and Palo Verde until 2:15 p.m.
9:30 a.m.: Showers are moving towards Buckeye and SR 85.
8:30 a.m.: Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving through Maricopa and northwest Pinal county.
Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, don't drive through it!
7:45 a.m.: The National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning for parts of Maricopa County along I-10 to the north of Buckeye, Palo Verde, and Arlington.
That warning is in place until 10:00 a.m.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Arizona Weather
Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.