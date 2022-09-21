Live blog: Storms bring heavy rain to far-west Valley Wednesday morning

Flash flood warnings are in place for areas along I-10 to the northwest of Buckeye.

PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms are already moving into the far-west Valley during the morning commute.

Rainfall totals are already up to 1.5 inches so far in areas northwest of Buckeye along I-10.

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday for northern Arizona. Sporadic showers and possible thunderstorms could have heavy rainfall triggering flash flooding.

Be sure to keep up to date with the latest weather conditions on 12news.com and the 12News app. We'll be monitoring storm chances throughout the day.

Current radar loop...storms producing locally heavy rain across parts of the far-west valley. Rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inch so far. Turn around-Don't Drown! #azwx pic.twitter.com/TZGWcZkVRq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 21, 2022

The chances for heavy rain are also prevalent in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service said flooding is possible in some areas.

Widespread rainfall is expected across northern AZ for much of Wed. Rain can be heavy at times with flooding likely. Be prepared and remember to never try to cross flooded roadways, especially at night. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lyPSdH9nV0 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 21, 2022

Follow live updates below:

10:45 a.m.: A flash flood warning is in place for Arlington and Palo Verde until 2:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Arlington AZ and Palo Verde AZ until 2:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/MjMwhf2ruf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 21, 2022

9:30 a.m.: Showers are moving towards Buckeye and SR 85.

AM Radar Update: Heavy showers heading towards Buckeye area AND SR 85. Drive safe. #azwx pic.twitter.com/RCLx8h6Fkk — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 21, 2022

8:30 a.m.: Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving through Maricopa and northwest Pinal county.

Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, don't drive through it!

AM Radar Update. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving through Maricopa and Northwest Pinal county and producing up to 1.5 inches of rainfall. If you encounter a flooded roadway, what do you do? Turn around, don't drown. #azwx pic.twitter.com/C7vE8SS5XM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 21, 2022

7:45 a.m.: The National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning for parts of Maricopa County along I-10 to the north of Buckeye, Palo Verde, and Arlington.

That warning is in place until 10:00 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 10:00 AM MST pic.twitter.com/qPMsZF28A1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 21, 2022

