Live updates: Cold, wet weather blows into Arizona Wednesday

An atmospheric river is pushing moisture and cold air into Arizona. Most of the Valley is seeing rain, and the High Country is getting snow.

PHOENIX — Arizona is waking up to a cold and soggy morning as Pacific moisture blows across our state. Much of the Valley is getting light rainfall this morning while snow warnings are in place for the High Country.

Significant rainfall is in the forecast across the low deserts Wednesday morning through Friday - rain totals will range from a few tenths of an inch up to an inch and a half. Local spots in the higher terrain east of Phoenix will exceed two inches of total rainfall.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect now. Moderate to heavy snow is expected above 6,500 feet. Blowing snow will lead to limited visibility.

Expect rainy conditions this morning across much of southern and central Arizona. Allow extra distance and time to get to your destination. Conditions will improve by early afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Q6zAyPssNj — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 28, 2022

8:00 a.m. - We're not just getting more rain, today's low temperature was higher than average.

Sky Harbor Airport recorded a low of 53 degrees, 9 degrees higher than the normal low for today's date.

The low temperature at Sky Harbor this morning was 53 degrees. That is 9 degrees above normal/average for this date. #azwx pic.twitter.com/hPridSCpoO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 28, 2022

7:45 a.m. - All but the southeast Valley has gotten rain this morning. Sky Harbor Airport has already recorded 0.15" with more on the way.

As of 7 AM, all but the far Southeast Valley has received some rain. Sky Harbor is at 0.15" as of 725 AM. Additional observations available in the links below. #azwx #cawxhttps://t.co/U0wzPxpaukhttps://t.co/d785s03wbXhttps://t.co/E4xVPHgyBHhttps://t.co/7jqrx0qyWj pic.twitter.com/Wu7oFa3zwt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 28, 2022

7:37 a.m. - We've got slippery road conditions all across the Valley. Remember to slow down and drive safe this morning.

NOW: Prepare for a slippery commute in the Valley this morning. Keep your speed down and don't tailgate. #phxtraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/IrAl3heS5y — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 28, 2022

7:04 a.m. - Light to moderate showers are still pushing across Phoenix. The National Weather Service says we can expect rain to continue for the next few hours.

7AM Radar Update: Band of light to moderate showers continues to push west-to-east through central Arizona. Expect rain to continue in the Phoenix area for several more hours. Watch out for slick roads this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ck3wlthQ8k — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 28, 2022

6:56 a.m. - Remember, if you have to be on the roads in icy conditions, change the way you drive!

If you must be on the roads this morning, allow plenty of extra travel time. Take it slow, and allow lots of extra space to stop. #azwx pic.twitter.com/4N9NGw3XNC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 28, 2022

6:40 a.m. - Scattered showers have reached as far as Tucson as the cold front moves across the state.

Scattered showers have developed across southern #azwx, as a weather system with a cold front moves across the region. Up to 10 inches or more of snow is expected at elevations above 7500 ft today.

Highest accumulations will be in the White Mountains. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JNvhEbRVKZ — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 28, 2022

