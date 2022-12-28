Live updates: Cold, wet weather blows into Arizona Wednesday

PHOENIX — Arizona is waking up to a cold and soggy morning as Pacific moisture blows across our state. Much of the Valley is getting light rainfall this morning while snow warnings are in place for the High Country.
Significant rainfall is in the forecast across the low deserts Wednesday morning through Friday - rain totals will range from a few tenths of an inch up to an inch and a half. Local spots in the higher terrain east of Phoenix will exceed two inches of total rainfall.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect now. Moderate to heavy snow is expected above 6,500 feet. Blowing snow will lead to limited visibility.
We will continue to track the storm throughout the day. Stay with 12News for current information.
Follow live updates below:
8:00 a.m. - We're not just getting more rain, today's low temperature was higher than average.
Sky Harbor Airport recorded a low of 53 degrees, 9 degrees higher than the normal low for today's date.
7:45 a.m. - All but the southeast Valley has gotten rain this morning. Sky Harbor Airport has already recorded 0.15" with more on the way.
7:37 a.m. - We've got slippery road conditions all across the Valley. Remember to slow down and drive safe this morning.
7:04 a.m. - Light to moderate showers are still pushing across Phoenix. The National Weather Service says we can expect rain to continue for the next few hours.
6:56 a.m. - Remember, if you have to be on the roads in icy conditions, change the way you drive!
6:40 a.m. - Scattered showers have reached as far as Tucson as the cold front moves across the state.
