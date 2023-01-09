Anthem water rescue caught on camera

The driver was swept away in waist-high water near New River.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Thursday night's severe weather created major flooding in the north Valley.

At least two drivers were swept away just south of New River near East Carefree Highway and 7th Street. Cellphone video taken by a neighbor shows firefighters rescuing one of those drivers trapped in the waist-high water.

The driver, who asked not to be identified, told 12News she didn't realize the water covered the entire road until it was too late. She claimed she was about a mile away from her home when it happened. The video shows about three firefighters on the roof of her car pulling her out of the back seat. The driver made it out of the car safely and suffered no injuries.

On Friday her red car and another vehicle were seen trapped in that same area after the water cleared. Alan Tella Donna who lives nearby said every time it rains, flooding follows, but this situation was different.

“We’ve never seen it that high ever,” Tella Donna said.

He also said he's seen numerous water rescues here from drivers believing they can make it past the rushing water.

“Every time we try to stop them but they don’t they keep going through,” Tella Donna said.

Another truck was seen going into the wash where the car was stuck and attempted to pull it out. However, that driver also became stuck in the knee-high mud. Leading to several other neighbors coming together to help using their own trucks and even a backhoe.

After several attempts, both vehicles were successfully removed from the wash.

"It’s a great feeling to have somebody else that lives right next to you to come out and help,” said Dontay Moch who was also seen helping.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the driver who is now without a car. You can find it here.

