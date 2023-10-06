Do you smell something? East Valley landfill fire still smoking

The East Valley landfill fire started on Saturday and burnt mostly "green waste" like leaves and wood.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Are you still smelling smoke in the Valley? That's because a landfill fire that started on Saturday is still smoldering, according to the latest Arizona Department of Environmental Quality air quality forecast.

Crews are still working to snuff out multiple smoking piles, but are reportedly in the final stages of extinguishing the fire. The rest of the situation is in full containment, officials said.

Fortunately for residents dealing with the unpleasant odor, afternoon winds are expected to pick up and clear the air. The breezy weather is expected to continue into the weekend, further clearing the smoke.

AZDEQ recommends limiting outdoor activities early in the morning as overnight smoke settles near the ground surface. After a week of almost zero wind, air quality conditions are moderate but expected to improve over the next few days.

The landfill is located on the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community. According to officials, the fire started in the section of the landfill where “green waste” such as landscaping materials like wood, leaves and grass were being stored.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed